It was girl meets boy for Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel when she fell in love with her husband, Jensen Karp. After a whirlwind romance, the duo eventually exchanged vows and have been enjoying their happily ever after since then! And the sweetest part is that both Danielle and Jensen work in the entertainment industry, so it was a match made in showbiz heaven.

What Does Danielle Fishel’s Husband Jensen Karp Do for a Living?

Jensen is a multi-threat in the film and music industries as an actor, writer, producer and former rapper who went by the stage name “Hot Karl” at one point. The Calabasas, California, native got his start in music when he was 11 years old. However, after several years of recording songs with other artists, Jensen focused on his work in other areas, such as with the radio station show Kevin and Bean in 2018.

The morning show was a rock station on 106.7 FM in Los Angeles. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, all of the show’s crew had been let go.

Courtesy of Danielle Fishel/Instagram

Throughout the early 2000s, Jensen worked as a writer for the wrestling program WWE Raw. He later wrote for multiple television shows and award ceremonies, including The Grammys, The ESPYs, The Masked Singer and various late-night programs.

In addition to his creative work, Jensen also owns an art gallery in L.A. called Gallery 1988.

The Kanye West Owes Me $300 author and his wife began their podcast, “Talk Ain’t Cheap,” in 2020, followed by Danielle’s popular “Pod Meets World” podcast with her former series costars Rider Strong and Will Friedle. Jensen produces his wife’s podcast.

When Did Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp Start Dating?

After she finalized her divorce from her first husband, Tim Belusko, in 2016, Danielle met and began dating Jensen over the summer of 2017. By November 2018, the duo got married.

On their one-year wedding anniversary, Jensen gushed over his wife in a sweet Instagram post.

“One year ago today, I married the greatest person on earth,” he wrote at the time. “I know people say stuff like that all the time, and it’s hyperbole — but I truly believe she is. She has made every day brighter, every joke funnier and every hug more comfortable. We’ve been through so much in the past year, including welcoming our young Marv Albert into this world, and yet, you’ve been able to take on the job of mother with even more passion and highly detailed Navy SEAL-like precision than I could have expected. You’re my partner, my best friend and my wife for one year already! Love you very much.”

Does Danielle Fishel Have Children With Jensen Karp?

Danielle and Jensen welcomed their first child, son Adler Lawrence, in June 2019, followed by their second son, Keaton Joseph, in August 2021.