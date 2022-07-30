It’s a tough business. Former Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel claimed she was almost fired from the hit sitcom by its creator, Michael Jacobs, because of her “bubbly, fast-talking [and] spunky” personality.

The Arizona native, 41, opened up about the alleged incident during a new episode of the podcast “Pod Meets World,” which is hosted by her and her former costars Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

“Michael starts off the notes by saying, ‘Danielle I’m going to give you all of your notes all at one time at the end, and I’m going to give everyone else notes now because if I make everyone sit here through all of the notes I have for you, we would all be here for hours and no one would get to go home,’” the Girl Meets World alum said.

Danielle also noted that at just 12 years old at the time, it was “very hard to speak slowly.”

Touchstone Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

“From that moment on, I remember my eyes welled up because I’m in front of everybody,” she continued. “All of the producers, all of the writers, all of the cast and all eyes are on me for a second.”

She then revealed what Michael had allegedly told her after the cast notes session: “‘All I know is if you don’t come back tomorrow doing this entirely differently, you are also not going to be here,’” she claimed he said, referring to the other actress whom she replaced after initially not receiving the part of Topanga Lawrence.

Danielle explained how her mother helped her review her lines in a slower manner, which ultimately paid off the next day when she performed again in front of the cast and crew.

“He stands up and all the writers stand up alongside him and says, ‘Let’s give Danielle a round of applause,’” Danielle alleged Michael said to her on the second day of filming. “‘You did exactly what I asked of you, thank you. Congratulations, it was wonderful.’”

Danielle’s claims came two weeks after she opened up about the pressure she experienced with body image during the series, noting that she believed the ABC show “lacked” body positivity.

“We’ve had enough time away from the show that we can actually honestly look back at it and have adult eyes and 2022 eyes, and see how Boy Meets World affected what ended up being the rest of our lives,” she told Insider on July 11.

The hit comedy was a major success for Danielle and the cast, as it ran for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000. She later starred opposite Ben Savage in the spinoff, Girl Meets World, from 2014 to 2017.