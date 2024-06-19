The Cast of ‘Boy Meets World’ Is All Grown Up — See Photos of Them Then vs. Now!

In the 1990s, Friday nights were not complete without the gang from Boy Meets World. The TGIF staple, which ran for seven seasons between September 1993 and May 2000, defined an era for many ’90s kids.

“For me, the most significant moment was the end. When they said, ‘Cut!’ on that final take, it was almost like someone was saying, ‘Say goodbye to your childhood,'” Ben Savage, who played Cory Matthews, told Parade in 2013.

In Touch takes a look at where they are now, more than three decades since the show’s premiere.