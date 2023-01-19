Original Boy Meets World fans adored Ben Savage and his portrayal of his character, Cory Matthews, in the hit ABC sitcom, which ran for seven seasons. After the show came to an end in 2000, viewers were aching to see more of the story unfold between the original characters. So, Disney introduced the spinoff Girl Meets World in 2014. Ben pursued other endeavors outside of acting as well, including a political career. However, his net worth may surprise some fans after decades in show business and a possible congressional position.

What Is Ben Savage’s Net Worth?

The Chicago native has a net worth of $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Did Ben Savage Make From ‘Boy Meets World’?

While Ben’s earnings from both the original series and the spinoff are not known, his costar Danielle Fischel revealed during a “Pod Meets World” podcast episode in August 2022 that there was a noticeable pay gap between her and her cast mates.

“If you guys knew the pay disparity, even after I became a series regular, and it was always — the excuse that was used was ‘Well, we didn’t know you would be on the show. We weren’t anticipating you,'” the actress, who played Cory’s love interest, Topanga Lawrence, explained. “By season 2, [they] did know … that excuse should go out the window. And then season 3 rolled around and it was still the same excuse.”

She then revealed she “had to threaten to not show up to a table read” in order to make a statement.

Does Ben Savage Have Other Business Endeavors?

Throughout the 2000s, Ben landed other acting roles in films, such as Car Babes and Palo Alto, and television shows including Criminal Minds.

As a student at Stanford University, though, the political science major worked as an intern for U.S. Senator Arlen Specter in 2003. In August 2022, Ben ran for West Hollywood City Council but ultimately lost the election.

“I am running for City Council because there are serious challenges ahead, and West Hollywood deserves sensible, honest and strong leadership to face them,” he wrote in a statement on his campaign website at the time. “We need to restore faith in city government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to the city’s most pressing issues. We need to increase and expand access to all the great opportunities West Hollywood affords, by ensuring that every member of the community has the tools they need to succeed.”

Is Ben Savage Running for Congress?

In January 2023, the ABC alum created a committee for his campaign for California’s 30th District seat, according to the Federal Election Commission. The paperwork, which was filed on January 18, 2023, noted that Ben is running for the House of Representatives for the Democratic Party.