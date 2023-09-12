Abby Lee Miller sparked controversy when she admitted that she’s attracted to high school football players.

While appearing on Sofia Franklyn‘s “Sofia with an F” podcast on Thursday, September 7, Abby, 57, asked the host if she had seen the 1983 film All the Right Moves, which stars Tom Cruise as “a high school football player.”

“Oh, that’s my downfall. I like the high school football players,” the Dance Moms alum shared. “I still like them.”

Sofia, 31, said how she likes the adult “coaches,” though Abby continued to push her stance. “Not one that used to be in high school but one that is,” she said.

Shortly after the podcast was released, several fans took to social media to slam the former reality star for the comment. “Why is she comfortable saying this…” one person wrote via Twitter. Another added, “She crossed the line.”

“This is weird and wrong,” an additional social media user chimed in. The backlash continued as someone else wrote, “This is such a disgusting thing to admit out loud.”

Abby later took to TikTok on Monday, September 11, to address the backlash. “I do like those hot, athletic, muscular types of guys. The jocks. I always have and I always will,” she said. “And they must be able to go to a club, gamble in Vegas, rent an ADA-compliant handicapped accessible van and they should also have a business, a bank account, success and passion in their own right.”

She concluded the clip by stating that everyone who has seen All the Right Moves will understand her comments. “If you haven’t, go watch it,” she instructed. “And then you’ll know.”

Abby’s recent podcast appearance is not the first time she’s faced backlash. In March 2021, the choreographer came under fire when she criticized Britney Spears’ dancing. At the time, Britney, 41, posted a video of herself getting down to India Arie‘s ballad “Ready For Love.” Abby had a lot of thoughts about the performance and scolded Britney to “close your rib cage!”

John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

After she made the unwarranted critique, several fans rushed to the comments section to defend the “Toxic” singer. “Girl, GTFOH,” one fan commented. Another added, “Let the girl dance smh not everyone is trying to dance at a company … anyways, love u Brit.”

However, others agreed with Abby that Britney could improve her moves. “The queen of dance critiquing the queen of pop. I’m so here for this,” one person wrote. An additional fan added, “Lol omg this is brilliant — I was JUST thinking that!!!! The Queen of Dance has spoken!!”