Called out! Abby Lee Miller slammed the Dance Moms stars that abandoned her while she served time in prison.

The Lifetime alum reflected on how her costars treated her amid her legal issues during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, April 27. “Shame on you. Shame on you after what I did for you, for your children — helped make you a lot of money. You couldn’t come to visit me for eight and a half months? You couldn’t send a card, a letter?” she asked of the parents she worked with.

“I was getting mail from children in other countries and somehow, 12-and-13-year-old little girls were finding the address,” Abby continued. “They were getting their cards and letters to me, and people here, that I taught their children before the television show — they were very happy customers before Dance Moms and then during it, they were stars, they were making money, they were on top of the world — and you’re just going to dump me?”

“It’s not hurtful anymore, because you realize real quick who your friends are,” she added.

In 2016, the dance instructor pleaded guilty for charges of bankruptcy fraud. She also brought $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the United States without reporting it. The TV personality was sentenced to serve one year and a day in prison in 2017, though was released early for good behavior.

Amid the legal battles, many of the Dance Moms stars stopped showing support for their former dance teacher.

Abby made a name for herself by helping turn dancers such as JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler into the stars they are today. While she is no longer in the dance studio teaching classes, the reality star revealed she is now teaching classes virtually. “I teach on Zoom all over the world, and I can critique and pick out everything,” Abby told the outlet. “This morning, I was teaching a child in Australia, fine tuning every step that she did.”