Former Playboy Bunny Crystal Hefner (née Harris) is ready to tell all in her memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself. When does the book come out and what does she say about her marriage to Hugh Hefner?

What Is Crystal Hefner’s Book ‘Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself’ About?

The book promises to give fans an inside look into Crystal’s life at the Playboy mansion. After she attended a party at the mansion when she was 21, Hugh picked her out of the crowd and let her become one of his “girlfriends.”

While Crystal has admitted there were glamorous parts of her life with Hugh, whom she married in 2012, she also said that there were plenty of dark secrets in the Playboy mansion.

“Crystal offers a vulnerable and clear-eyed look at how her experience with Hugh Hefner catalyzed her transformative journey from someone who prized external validation over all else to a person who finally recognizes her true worth,” publisher Grand Central Publishing wrote about the book on its website. “This candid memoir provides a fascinating look behind the scenes at a powerful cultural icon and brand, and an equally empowering perspective on hard-won lessons about who we allow to determine our value.”

What Does Crystal Hefner’s Book Say About Hugh Hefner In Her Memoir?

The California native revealed plenty of bombshells about her relationship with the late Playboy founder in the book, as well as what it was like living in the mansion.

In one excerpt obtained by People, Crystal wrote that the house was falling apart. She said that the birds in the house were dying of thirst, which she compared to how she and the women felt in the mansion.

“I feel like I was constantly crying for everything and everybody there,” Crystal recalled to the outlet. “All those animals were so depressed and sad-looking. It was all an illusion. I don’t even know if I was happy, to be honest.”

She also said she will share details of how controlling Hugh was over her and the other housemates, sharing that he dictated how they dressed and their nail colors. Crystal even recalled Hugh criticizing her roots when her hair would start growing out dark.

“So I’d have to go bleach it and it would burn my scalp and I’d have blisters,” the San Diego State University graduate said. “But for some reason I thought this was all normal and that’s what it meant to be seen as beautiful in Hef’s eyes.”

When Will ‘Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself’ Be Released?

Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself will be available for purchase on January 23, 2024.