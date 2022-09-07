Clapping back. Courteney Cox mocked Kanye West after he claimed that Friends is “not funny.”

On Tuesday, September 6, Courteney, 58, took to Instagram to share her reaction to Kanye’s post that shared his thoughts on the show. In the clip, the Bedtime Stories actress was seen listening to Kanye’s hit “Heartless” as she read an Instagram post in which he shared his thoughts on the show.

After reading the father of four’s negative feedback, Courteney turned off the song and left the room. “I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny,” she captioned the video.

She starred as Monica Geller in the hit sitcom from 1994 until 2004.

Kanye, 45, first shared his thoughts on the sitcom in a 2020 tweet. “Friends wasn’t funny,” he wrote after Jennifer Aniston shared on Instagram that she was voting for Joe Biden in the presidential election. She added, “PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

However, Kanye recently revealed that he was not responsible for the tweet in question. While addressing a fake Instagram post that implied Kanye said his ex-wife Kim Kardashian had diarrhea, he claimed that he didn’t pen the tweet about the beloved show.

“I know you guys gonna be disappointed but I actually didn’t write the tweet that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had,” he said via Instagram on Monday, September 5. “I’d love to know who thought of that. I like to post comments.”

Kanye set the record straight on the tweets about Kim, 41, just days after he went off on the Skims mogul and her mother, Kris Jenner.

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie and Kim,” the “Famous” rapper wrote via Instagram on September 1 alongside a photo of Kylie Jenner’s close friend and former assistant, Victoria Villaroel. Kanye went on to call Hollywood “a giant brothel” and claimed “pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction. Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” referring to his 9-year-old and 4-year-old daughters whom he shares with Kim.

In a separate post, he seemed to share a text exchange from his ex which read, “From my mom — PLEASE” at the top and continued, “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

While seemingly referring to their daughters, Kanye allegedly replied, “They will not do Playboy and sex tapes.”