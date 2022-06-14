Meet Coco! See Rare Photos of Courteney Cox and David Arquette’s Daughter Coco Over the Years

Courteney’s mini-me! Courteney Cox and David Arquette’s daughter, Coco Arquette, is all grown up.

Despite being the child of two Hollywood stars, the teen has kept a low profile over the years and only occasionally appears on her mom’s social media accounts.

Courteney paid tribute to her only child on Monday, June 13, by wishing her a happy 18th birthday on Instagram. “Happy 18th birthday coco! I’m so proud to be your mom. You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you,” the Friends alum wrote alongside three photos of Coco over the years. While the first photo was a selfie of the mother-daughter duo, the second captured Coco posing with puppies and the third showed a young Coco dressed up in a pink tutu.

A number of Courteney’s famous friends took to the comments section to wish Coco a happy birthday, including Octavia Spencer, Kate Hudson, Melissa Barrera and Leslie Mann.

In January 2022, the Scream actress opened up about motherhood during an interview with People. “I was really close to my mom. She was my best friend,” she told the publication. “And I have that with Coco. She tells me everything.”

However, Courteney admitted she and Coco don’t always get along. “We fight. I’ve learned that boundaries are important and to keep them because I know it makes her feel safe,” she said. “But I’m not always good with boundaries. I get worn out. You’ve got to pick your battles and decide what is important.”

Additionally, the Alabama native shared insight on what it’s like to coparent with David. The pair tied the knot in 1999 and divorced in 2013.

After noting the best part of coparenting is “when you don’t fight about things,” Courteney elaborated, “When there’s no ‘Can I have her during this holiday?’ It’s not like, ‘Well, those are my holidays.’ No, it doesn’t matter. Whatever she wants to do and whatever works. There’s never been a contention about stuff like that. And I think that’s really, really important.”

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Coco over the years.