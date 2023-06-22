Sending a message? Collin Gosselin, one of Jon and Kate Gosselin’s sextuplets, threw subtle shade at his mom as he shared a touching tribute to the people in his life that helped him reach his high school graduation.

“Better late than never!” Collin, 19, shared via Instagram on Thursday, June 22. “I wasn’t totally sold on the idea of making a graduation post, as most students graduate, therefore making it not such a big deal. So I decided to anchor this post more towards gratitude for mentors, friends, and of course family.”

He went on to thank his sister Hannah, his father, 46, and Jon’s ex-girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, while blatantly omitting his mother.

“I want to first thank my amazing sister, Hannah, for standing by me and supporting me, she is my number 1. I would like to thank my dad, who has taught me so much about running into hard times and moving past them, about resilience. Thank you dad for always supporting my decisions, and having my back when I bite off more than I can chew,” the teenager continued. “I’d like to thank Colleen for rooting for me day in and day out. When you think of someone you want by your side, you think of Colleen. And as I’ve told her many times, she is my motivator for being successful in this world.”

Following Kate, 48, and Jon’s divorce in 2009, the mother of eight revealed that Collin was admitted into an institution to deal with his behavioral issues. In 2018, Kate ​lost custody of Collin to Jon after she didn’t show up to a court hearing. The Kate Plus 8 alum requested the court date be postponed prior to the meeting, however, her request was denied. Hannah moved in with her father and brother in August 2021.

“After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her,” Collin told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022. “Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship, and I think that just kept tearing it even more down.”

While Collin noted that being raised on reality TV contributed to his strained relationship with his mother, he added, “It would be ideal [to reconcile].”

“I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart,” he continued. “It gave us less time to actually be together as a family, [and] more time to be in the public eye.”

As for his plans for after high school, Collin revealed in his Thursday post that he’s headed to Parris Island, South Carolina, for Marine Corps training.

“No hate towards the Army, but the challenge of the Marine Corps just appealed to me more,” he added. “This chapter of my life has come to a close … Next stop Parris Island and soon after I will be studying Mechanical and Industrial Engineering in college! Can’t wait!!!”