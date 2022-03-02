If there’s a will, there’s a way! Coco Austin revealed she and husband Ice-T make sure to carve out time for each other, no matter what is on their plates.

“Sexy time is kind of iffy because now we turned it into the family bed,” she told E! News in a new interview on Tuesday, March 1, noting she and her spouse of 21 years always make their relationship a priority. “We schedule those times in. We have a dog handler to take the dogs, we have a babysitter. It is so worth it because it is not going to last forever. Her being little like this is not going to last forever.”

Coco Austin/Instagram

Coco, 42, gushed over the way Ice-T, 64, transitions into his dad duties when he returns home at night, revealing he “turns into a little teddy bear with [Chanel].” The model quipped, “She could say anything to him, and he will get it.”

“At the end of the night, we turn our bed into the family bed. All three dogs, her, we all turn our family bed into our bonding times since we don’t see dad during the day,” she continued.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor and Los Angeles, California, native wed in December 2005 and welcomed their daughter, Chanel, a decade later in 2015. Ice-T is also a dad to daughter LeTesha Marrow and son Tracy Marrow Jr. from past relationships.

Together, the couple raises their youngest child at their condo in Edgewater, New Jersey, which famously comes with Coco’s extensive shoe closet and more.

Coco told E! that it’s been a blessing watching Chanel grow up into the darling kid she is today.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Inset Courtesy of Coco Austin

“Seriously, like, how did this come out of me because she is so good,” the mom of one said. “We are besties. We had a hard time today going to school because she didn’t want me to leave her. She sat there and cried. It gets me all teary-eyed.”

In November 2021, the proud parents pulled out the stops for their daughter’s sixth birthday party, opting to go under the sea for the special occasion with no shortage of entertainment for their little one.

“Every year, she picks out a theme. This year was SpongeBob and where he lives down in Bikini Bottom,” the actress exclusively told In Touch about their shindig, sharing how the party they had with friends and family included “face painting,” a “360-photo booth” and “all the rides in the Nickelodeon park.”