Congratulations! Bachelorette Clare Crawley is engaged to contestant Dale Moss, a source told Life & Style. Their engagement comes after Clare, 39, threatened to quit the show after 12 days of filming because she had “already fallen in love” with Dale, 31.

“She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show,” an insider told the outlet at the time, adding that she “refused to come out of her room” during filming. Producers were “blindsided” and were “scrambling to figure out what to do.”

After Clare’s shocking admission, Life & Style revealed ABC considered replacing her with former Bachelor contestant Tayshia Adams. Producers are hoping to “match [Tayshia] up with the bachelors who are left,” the outlet reported. Although the contestants joined the show for Clare, “execs hope the guys will still want to participate.”

While the newly engaged couple “won’t say exactly when cupid struck,” many have speculated they may have met before filming began at La Quinta resort in mid-July. “People are wondering if it was love at first sight when she and Dale met up in Palm Springs two weeks ago.”

Shutterstock (2)

Dale and the Bachelor nation favorite seem like “a great match,” a source told Life & Style of their chemistry. The former professional football player “obviously loves working out, sports, of course, and anything involving health and fitness. He’s very cautious about what he eats and likes to try new healthy things. He also loves dogs.” While Dale and Clare share a lot of the same hobbies, he also “really cares” about his family just like the blonde beauty. He is “super close” with his siblings and makes family time a priority.

Before Dale went to compete for Clare’s affection, he was in a “serious” relationship with golfer Seema Sadekar. According to the source, Seema holds a special place in Dale’s heart. “When it comes to girls, she’s the one he would talk about the most.”

For Clare’s part, she made it to the top two on Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor in 2014 before telling him off in an iconic showdown. She gave love another shot during season 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise but went home single during both seasons after she didn’t have a serious connection with any of the suitors. She also appeared on Bachelor Winter Games where she met and fell in love with fellow contestant Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. They went on to date after filming ended. He proposed to her on After the Final Rose, but they split in April 2018.

It looks like she’s finally found her forever partner.