Not holding back! Chrissy Teigen hit back at haters who criticized her topless photo with son Miles.

On Tuesday, March 16, the 35-year-old Lip Sync Battle cohost attempted to share a thirst trap on social media, but her 2-year-old son with husband John Legend got in the way. “Please move, mommy is trying to be thirsty,” Chrissy captioned the snap, in which she covered her chest with her hands and looked down while Miles was standing in between her legs.

Despite the apparent playful nature of the photo, some of Chrissy’s social media followers had some not-so-nice things to say about the moment caught on camera. Her comment section was immediately flooded with some people who called the photo “inappropriate.”

When one social media user wrote, “Wtf … Am I the only one cringing?” fans immediately came to Chrissy’s defense. In her own response to a follower, Chrissy clapped back and wrote, “Wait til they find out we take baths together.”

In a second comment, the mom of two quipped, “Everyone mad can just reply here so I can just block you in one area.”

This isn’t the first time Chrissy got real about having to block mommy-shamers on Instagram. In July 2019, she shared a video of Miles walking around her and the 42-year-old “All of Me” crooner’s bathroom, which garnered many negative comments claiming he could have hurt himself. “I have to block like 20-30 people every time I post my kids,” Chrissy hit back at the time. “So many dummies. Is someone forcing you at gunpoint to be annoying?”

The Cravings author, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Luna with John, got candid about the haters during a February 2020 interview with TODAY. “It’s pretty much everything,” Chrissy said when asked what she gets mommy-shamed for. “Any time I post a picture of them holding ribs or eating sausage, I get a lot of criticism. Vegans and vegetarians are mad and feel that we’re forcing meat upon them at a young age. They freak out.”

Chrissy added, “If they get a glimpse of the car seat there is a lot of buckle talk. Maybe for one half of a second, the strap slipped down. And TV is another big one. We have TV on a lot in my house. John and I work on television; we love watching television.”

She admitted that “of course” the negative comments affect her, but she’s learned to brush them off and has developed much “thicker skin” throughout her years as a parent.