Wondering where John Legend‘s longtime friendship with Kanye West stands amid his ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian? Thanks to Chrissy Teigen, fans have a major update!

The Sports Illustrated model, 35, appeared on the Tuesday, April 20, episode of Watch What Happens Live when she was asked a fan question about her husband’s relationship with the 43-year-old rapper. “I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye,” Chrissy replied. “If anyone knows Kanye, it’s that he goes off the grid and it’s hard to ever contact him.”

The mom of two also said that “Kim is doing OK” following the split. “I know Kim gave her all for everything and it’s honestly a shame that it didn’t work out because I saw them being a forever relationship. I really did, but I know she tried her best,” Chrissy added.

After nearly seven years of marriage, the reality star, 40, filed for divorce from Kanye in February. According to the “Gold Digger” musician’s April 9 response to the filing, he is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months. Court docs obtained by In Touch at the time also state that Kanye is requesting the judge terminates the court’s ability for the exes to award spousal support to each other. He and Kim both cited “irreconcilable differences” as their reason for divorcing.

Both the Skims founder and Yeezy designer “are striving to be amicable” amid their breakup, a source told In Touch in April, noting that things between the former flames change “from day to day.”

Now that she’s single, Kim plans “to take dating slow,” a separate source told Life & Style. “Unless, of course, she meets Mr. Right, which every friend she knows is hoping to set her up with.”

“Kim is a totally different woman, she’s more confident and self-assured and she’s ready to take on this next chapter in her life,” the insider said. “She wants to have some fun, but now that she’s a single mom, her dating options have changed. Being a good mother is still her priority, maybe even more now.”

The source added that the E! personality “likes a bad boy,” but wants someone who’s “established, and she’d prefer a guy who is already a dad or knows the importance of being a good father, or father figure.”