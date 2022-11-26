Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to report to prison on January 15, 2023, to serve 12 and seven years, respectively. But will the married couple be able to communicate with each other behind bars?

A representative from the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) exclusively tells In Touch of the Chrisleys’ ability to communicate while behind bars, “An inmate may be permitted to correspond with an inmate confined in any other penal or correctional institution if the other inmate is either a member of the immediate family, or is a party or witness in a legal action in which both inmates are involved.”

Todd and Julie once made their mark on the pop culture scene as Tennessee high rollers who didn’t shy away from sharing their opinion no matter the topic – both have tumbled far from USA Network royalty. On Tuesday, November 22, the stars of Chrisley Knows Best were handed their individual sentences after a June 2022 trial found them guilty on charges of bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

While the specific prisons Todd and Julie will be sent to remain unknown as of publication, Judge Eleanor Ross recommended the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Pensacola, Florida, for Todd, 53, and FCI Tallahassee, Florida, for Julie, 49. BOP will make the final call as to the couple’s individual prison stays, but the judge’s input likely came with significant influence.

The proximity of the recommended prisons would allow Todd and Julie’s children to visit them both within a single day, their defense lawyer, Bruce Morris, told the Los Angeles Times.

The couple are parents to Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley, who is a minor. During the November 21 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast, Savannah, 25, revealed she now has custody of Grayson, as well as Chloe – her niece and the daughter of older brother Kyle, who was a ward of Todd and Julie’s after Kyle was deemed unfit to raise her.

Of the Chrisleys’ sentences, the family attorney Alex Little told In Touch that an appeal is forthcoming. “Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead,” the attorney stated on November 23.

A rep for Todd and Julie Chrisley did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.