Chrishell Stause said she “definitely had a different idea” for where she would be at this stage in her life but remains hopeful to start a family of her own one day. The Selling Sunset star revealed she has “taken the steps” to freeze her eggs in a new interview amid her divorce from estranged husband Justin Hartley.

“There’s a family aspect that I’m missing that I hope is still a possibility for me,” the TV personality, 39, told People in their new issue released on Wednesday, September 30.

“I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure,” she shared about her plans for the future.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Days of Our Lives alum said she began the process of freezing her eggs before being approached to appear on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

“For the first weeks of rehearsal, I was giving myself daily hormone shots while learning the tango, and the procedure was done a few days before the premiere of the show,” Chrishell revealed. “Maybe I could blame that on my less than stellar tango!” she quipped, adding, “Just kidding — I will always suck at the tango.”

Chrishell is taking action to move forward with her life nearly a year after the This Is Us actor filed for divorce in November 2019. Justin cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, listing July 8 as the date of separation. In July, she filed to have her maiden name restored following their 2017 nuptials.

The Young and the Restless alum, 43, has one daughter of his own from a past relationship, Isabella, shared with his ex-wife Lindsay Korman.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Chrishell previously spoke out about her breakup with the actor during season 3 of Selling Sunset, claiming she found out Justin filed for divorce via “text” just 45 minutes before “the world knew,” which didn’t make the process any easier.

Although their relationship didn’t go according to plan, Chrishell is a firm believer that “everything happens for a reason,” she told the outlet. “I’m grateful for the twists and the turns, as painful as they’ve been.”