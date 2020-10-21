Throwing shade? Chris Lopez shared a cryptic quote about playing the “victim” amid ex-girlfriend Kailyn Lowry‘s moving news.

“People these days wanna hide from the truth, drown in their own problems and play the victim card,” the quote shared to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 20, read. “Don’t get addicted to the escape. On the other side of hell is paradise. Keep going.” Hmm …

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

On Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail, 28, — who shares sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months, with Chris — revealed she “f–ked up” after moving closer to her former flame.

“I’m going to look at a house in Dover,” the reality star told her friend Sterling while cameras rolled. “I’m really excited, and I have a good feeling about it, and if I could just, like, work it out and make it happen.”

She alleged that Chris hasn’t been “stepping up,” and despite initially thinking distance may have played a role, she noted it’s “obviously not that.”

“I f–ked up, like that’s the bottom line, I f–ked up by moving,” she told her pal, “and I made that mistake and now I need to correct it because I don’t need to be driving back and forth 35 minutes to make it easier for someone who’s not contributing to our household.”

The pair’s relationship has been messy as of late, with Kail claiming Chris demanded a paternity test to determine if he really is the father of Creed — whose full name is Romello Creed.

“I had to get a DNA test against my wishes,” Kail said on a recent episode of her new “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast with cohost Vee Torres. “I knew who the father was, but he didn’t believe it.”

She continued, “I knew who I slept with and have never questioned any of my kids’ dads.” The MTV babe also shares son Isaac, 10, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The Pride Over Pity author and the Delaware native have been in a tumultuous on-and-off relationship since 2017. When she announced her fourth pregnancy in February, she and Chris were no longer in a relationship. In August, Kail revealed to In Touch the reason why she decided to move on for good.

“He just doesn’t want to be with me,” she exclusively explained. “He doesn’t want to, you know, and, and that’s OK. Just, I need to get to a point where I fully move on and take it for what it is. So, I’ll take the blame for that.”