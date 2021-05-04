Sounding off. Chris Lopez seemingly hinted he’ll take legal action if he’s shown on Teen Mom 2 amid coparenting drama with ex Kailyn Lowry.

The father of two, 26, who shares 3-year-old son Lux and 9-month-old son Romello Creed with the MTV star, revealed his thoughts when a fan asked if they could expect to see him on the show next season in a Q&A on Monday, May 3.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

In his response captured by Instagram blogger Teen Mom Shade Room, Chris wrote, “I shouldn’t be, but if I am, I’m trying to see what I can do about it.” The fitness enthusiast also shared a gif of a lawyer to get his point across.

Kailyn, 29, later fired back at Chris in a separate video, although she didn’t say his name. “I heard some rumors that there is someone who was not blurred out and is upset about it and potentially going to see what they can do about it. I just want to address that because it’s absolutely crazy. So, MTV is a huge company. They know what they’re doing … They know when they should or shouldn’t blur someone’s face out,” the Hustle and Heart author said in her own social media clip, before calling out her former flame for what she felt was hypocrisy.

“Furthermore, when you have an opportunity that is presented to you and you decline, but then you turn around and do other things like podcasting or like have an Instagram with 100,000 followers and things like that, you’re not really trying to stay out of the public eye,” she continued. “You’re really not.”

Courtesy Chris Lopez/Instagram; Britney Toy Photography

Kailyn and Chris have gone through a lot of struggles throughout the course of their relationship. The pair dated on-and-off for nearly five years before they split in January 2020, and since then, coparenting hasn’t been a breeze. In addition to her sons with Chris, Kailyn shares 11-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and 7-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin.

Fortunately, Chris said his dynamic with Kailyn was finally getting “better” in an update shared in April 2021, adding they are still a “work in progress” while raising their two children together.

Teen Mom 2 returns on Tuesday, May 4, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.