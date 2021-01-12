A work in progress. Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska revealed how she has been “embracing” her body while waiting for the arrival of baby No. 4.

The pregnant MTV star, 29, is expecting a bundle of joy in early 2021, her third child with husband Cole DeBoer. Now that she is in her final trimester, Chelsea detailed how she has been feeling amid her physical changes. “Let’s touch on this,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 11.

“I’m gonna be honest, it can be HARD. It’s new, it doesn’t feel like yourself sometimes and it’s not what you’re used to seeing OR feeling. (Ow my back and vag). Whenever I’m feeling insecure during pregnancy, I *TRY* to stop and take a minute to remember to be grateful to my body for creating LIFE,” Chelsea added.

Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram

“Four times for me,” the 16 and Pregnant alum pointed out as she continued her message. “That’s an incredible thing! But I 1000 percent have my moments of crying or looking at myself being like WOAH THESE BOOBS. Or holy s–t, this belly is huge.”

Chelsea and Cole, 32, currently share son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 2. She also has an older daughter Aubree, 10, shared with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, so the TV personality knows a thing or two about pregnancy and raising kids.

The Aubree Says cofounder shared that she previously did get stretch marks on her “belly” and “boobs,” but noted it doesn’t bother her too much because it’s so common. When another social media user asked Chelsea if she got any “varicose veins” during the Q&A, she said yes, writing, “100 percent normal.”

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Chelsea noted that she birthed Aubree with an epidural, but welcomed her next two children naturally. “There’s nothing wrong with getting an epidural,” she explained. After delivering her fourth child, the South Dakota resident said she will be doing Profile By Sanford’s custom nutrition plans and Peloton workouts.

The DeBoer brood is looking forward to all of their blessings ahead following Chelsea’s exit from the Teen Mom franchise in November 2020.

“We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us,” she wrote in her statement at the time. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”