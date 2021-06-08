Teen Mom fans are accusing former franchise star Chelsea Houska of getting “botched” lip fillers after she appeared to show off a plumper pout in new photos.

Over the weekend, Chelsea, 29, posted a series of new selfies in a Beatles T-shirt and sunglasses via Instagram, showing her soft makeup and neutral-colored lipliner.

Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram

The 16 and Pregnant alum’s latest look captured the attention of her followers, who wondered if she opted to get injections. “[Her] lips looked really tastefully done in the beginning. Now they are getting the botched filler look. She needs to stop now,” one social media user commented. “I think her lip filler has spread from behind the boundaries of her lips,” another speculated.

Chelsea has never talked about going under the knife, but back in 2016, she appeared to get Botox from her father, Randy Houska, during a get-together at her house. “The BBQ just took a weird turn,” she joked in her Instagram caption. Around that time, he shared a tweet to “squash the drama” and address the benefits of choosing a dental practitioner for Botox and Dermal filler treatments.

In January, Chelsea also spoke candidly about undergoing a microlaser peel and broadband light treatment to rejuvenate her skin.

MTV; Instagram

It’s been an exciting and eventful few months for the reality star, who is no longer a part of the Teen Mom franchise after her exit in November 2020. At the time of her exit, she was pregnant with baby No. 4, daughter Walker. In addition to 4-month-old Walker, Chelsea also shares kids Watson, 4, and Layne, 2, with husband Cole DeBoer as well as daughter Aubree, 11, with ex Adam Lind.

“After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” Chelsea announced to fans in her statement in November. “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us,” she continued. “We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”

Earlier this year, Chelsea moved forward with her new business venture and showed off never-before-seen Aubree Says baby gear in an exclusive video interview with In Touch, and baby Walker served as the precious model.

In Touch reached out to Chelsea for comment.