The happiest place on earth can cure the blues! The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett escaped Georgia for a day to visit Walt Disney World amid her messy divorce from estranged husband Pedro Jimeno.

Chantel, 31, shared several photos and videos via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 27, of her visit to the Orlando, Florida, theme park. The first clip featured her drive into the destination’s entrance sign, and a separate image included her with a few pals in Animal Kingdom. The group enjoyed riding the infamous Avatar immersive ride, as the TLC personality uploaded a clip of the entryway inside the attraction.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum’s fun trip comes just one day after she opened up about how she’s coping with her dramatic split from Pedro, 30. On Friday, August 26, she held a fan Q&A via her Instagram Stories, in which she answered one person who asked her, “How are you doing? Fr [sic].”

Courtesy of Chantel Everett/Instagram

“I have good days and bad days,” Chantel responded.

The reality TV star is seemingly growing more comfortable with addressing her divorce from the real estate agent, as she seemingly broke her silence on the matter by thanking fans for apparently sending her encouraging messages.

Courtesy of Chantel Everett/Instagram

“I feel very grateful for the supportive women in my life and the ones who have been sending me messages of encouragement,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 25. “Thank you, sisters.”

Previously, In Touch confirmed that Pedro had filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27 after six years of marriage. The former couple also issued mutual restraining orders at the time of the filing, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. In the restraining orders, the exes were “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Just over one month later, Chantel filed her own counterclaims against Pedro on July 7, accusing him of “adultery” and “cruel treatment,” according to paperwork obtained by In Touch. In the documents, she additionally claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Fans of The Family Chantel watched as Chantel and Pedro’s drama boiled to a breaking point, which was shown in the Monday, August 22, episode. After having agreed to a brief separation where they lived under the same roof but slept in separate bedrooms, Pedro asked his now-estranged wife for a divorce. During her confessional, the nurse broke down in tears about the news.

“What more could I do?” Chanel began, as she cried. “I’ve given you honesty, I’ve given you trust, I’ve given my whole self to you. I brought you here. When everybody else told me you were scamming me, I didn’t listen to them, and I trusted in you. I trusted him. I trusted my husband. Because he told me that he would not leave me. He told me that! He told me he would never do that! That’s what he said, and I believed it.”