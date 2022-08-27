Hanging in there. The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett revealed how she’s coping amid her divorce from now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno in a rare update.

Chantel, 31, held a fan Q&A via her Instagram Stories on Friday, August 26, inviting her followers to “ask [her] anything.”

“How are you doing? fr [sic]” one fan asked, to which Chantel responded, “I have good days and bad days.”

Just one day prior, the 90 Day Fiancé alum seemingly broke her silence on the matter in a separate message that she shared via her Instagram Stories.

“I feel very grateful for the supportive women in my life and the ones who have been sending me messages of encouragement,” she wrote on Thursday, August 25, before adding, “Thank you, sisters.”

Courtesy of Chantel Everett//Instagram

Chantel’s social media activity came the same week as her and Pedro’s drama hit a breaking point as was shown in a Monday, August 22, episode of The Family Chantel. After having previously been in a brief separation where they lived under the same roof but slept in different bedrooms, Pedro, 30, asked Chantel for a divorce. Although she seemed to accept the breakup, Chantel cried during her confessional and admitted she felt “confused.”

“What more could I do? I’ve given you honesty, I’ve given you trust, I’ve given my whole self to you. I brought you here,” she said. “When everybody else told me you were scamming me, I didn’t listen to them, and I trusted in you. I trusted him. I trusted my husband. Because he told me that he would not leave me. He told me that! He told me he would never do that! That’s what he said, and I believed it.”

In Touch previously confirmed that the real estate agent had filed for divorce on May 27 following six years of marriage. Not only that, but the former pair were also issued mutual restraining orders at the time of the filing. In court documents obtained by In Touch, the exes were “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

On July 7, Chantel filed her own counterclaims and accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment,” according to paperwork obtained by In Touch. She also claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The restraining orders then went into effect on July 22, according to records obtained by In Touch.

Since then, the exes have been sharing cryptic messages via their respective Instagram Stories.

On July 21, Pedro shared a quote that read, “Remember that people have an exact idea of how we should live our lives, but those people have no idea how to live their own lives.”

Nearly three weeks later, Chantel posted a reflective message via her Instagram Stories, which read, “When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate. When life is bitter, say thank you and grow.”