He’s not having it. Channing Tatum fired back at a shady comment claiming that he “looks better” with his ex Jenna Dewan than his new flame, Jessie J. The Magic Mike star passionately defended his girlfriend on Friday, January 24, after posting a new photo of them packing on PDA.

“I don’t usually address s–t like this,” the 21 Jump Street actor replied on Instagram. “Why don’t you seriously think about what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is … please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here.”

Channing, 39, then made it crystal clear that he thinks the “Bang Bang” songstress is gorgeous inside and out. “Ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at, but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah, that includes my ex,” he wrote. “Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. OK bye be careful with your actions. It’s what you create for yourself.”

Courtesy of Channing Tatum/Instagram

When fans saw his response, they couldn’t help but share their thoughts on the drama. “BOOM! That’s how you love and respect your significant other,” one chimed in, while another felt like he disrespected his former flame, 39. “No need to throw shade at your ex-wife who you have child [Everly] with … sad,” they wrote.

The father of one later posted another message to set the record straight. “Just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s–t around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right,” he wrote. “Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder.”

Channing’s response comes shortly after it was revealed that he and Jessie, 31, are back together. “Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!” the Hollywood heartthrob captioned his new snap, confirming they are going strong again. Jessie also showed some love in the comments, writing, “My BABY! Horns OUT! 😍😈.”

Courtesy of Channing Tatum/Instagram

Back in December 2019, it was revealed the dynamic duo had parted ways after dating for one year.

In Touch was the first to report the news that they were hanging out together again following their brief breakup. The Dear John alum was joined by the “Flashlight” performer on a shopping trip with his daughter in Santa Monica on January 12, fueling speculation they had worked out their differences post-split.

“I know they don’t want to make any kind of statement about having broken up or about being back together,” an insider told In Touch about their reconciliation. “They took a little break, and now they’re together again. That’s it.”