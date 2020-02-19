Facts! Chanel West Coast took to Instagram to tease an idea for a meaningful tattoo on Wednesday, February 19. The 31-year-old gave a side-eye to fans who frequently ask her why she isn’t more popular in mainstream music.

“Quality > Quantity,” the brunette beauty wrote on her Instagram Story. “I may just get this tatted,” she continued with a laughing and shrugging emoji. Previously, the star addressed fans who often inquire why she isn’t a bigger celebrity. It seems she is more interested in perfecting her music instead of putting out a bunch of songs of a lesser caliber.

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast

“If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me, ’WTF is going on with your music career? Why aren’t you more poppin’?’ I would be richer than if I actually had a hit song on the radio currently LMFAO,” Chanel wrote on her Story with several laughing emojis in early February.

Chanel often goes to social media to clarify misunderstandings or put her haters in their place. Back in December, the “Anchors” rapper admitted she doesn’t understand why she is frequently targeted by online trolls despite classifying herself as a wholesome person.

“I’m almost 1000 percent sure people literally lie on my name based on how people treat me sometimes,” the Ridiculousness star wrote. “I’m the nicest person around, the least of a ho, so generous and loving, so hardworking, yet I get these vibes like someone out there [is] s—tting on my name. I cannot figure it out. Hopefully, people will try to get to know who I really am on their own.”

While the bombshell is often misjudged, she is actually very down-to-earth and super relatable. “I live in PJs at home,” the songstress told In Touch exclusively back in August. Just like us, Chanel loves to binge watch a good show while snacking on a frozen pizza. At the time, she gushed over her current TV obsession. “The last show I watched was Handmaid’s Tale, the finale, and it was amazing,” Chanel said. “We’re getting closer to the girls finally breaking free.”