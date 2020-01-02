New year, new mentality! Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast took to Instagram to share her resolution for 2020 and revealed she’s going to start caring less about what other people think. *Cough, cough trolls.*

“I’m trying to not give a f–k in 2020 same way I didn’t give a f–k about posting a million recap pics of my year today lmao. It was a great year, I bought a home, a new car, dropped a lot of new music, progressed a lot in my personal life mentally and spiritually and I managed to not have a Britney Spears meltdown and shave my head when s–t hit the fan,” she boasted.

“2019 was great and the most change in one year I’ve ever had! But I have a feeling 2020 will be my best year yet! Wishing all of you health, happiness and success in the new year! I hope this is the best decade yet for all of us! 😘✌🏼💛 #2020.”

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast/Instagram

Most recently, the 31-year-old received criticism for her family’s Christmas photo. “Holy Facetune Batman!” one hater wrote. “How much makeup does he wear,” another added. In response, the rapper snapped back, “It’s a Snapchat filter, relax,” and, “It’s a filter, get a life.”

When another user chimed in, “That filter tho [sic],” with several laughing emojis, she fumed, “It’s a pic off Snapchat and I like filters,” alongside a shrugging emoji. Tell ’em!

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast/Instagram

Unfortunately, that’s not the only time the reality TV babe was slammed. In a separate instance, Chanel shut down yet another hater who lurked in her Instagram comments on December 18, taking aim at her childhood.

“Dudley from Hollywood Imfso [sic] only thing you struggled doing was understanding what your Spanish housekeeper was saying,” the troll wrote, addressing Chanel by her legal name: Chelsea Chanel Dudley. She then shot back with, “I grew up with a single mom and worked since I was 15 years old. I never had no housekeeper growing up [lmfao] stfu and sit down.” She continued, “What makes people like you think they know other people’s life stories??? It’s hilarious!” she wrote with laughing and shrugging emojis. “What else [has] your psychic abilities led you to think you know??? LMAO.”

Mic. Drop. Cheers to a new year, C!