Time for a much-needed vacation! Chanel West Coast shared her trip to Hawaii with her Instagram followers on Thursday, January 2 — just one day after the reality starlet revealed she was going to tune out the online trolls in 2020. The MTV personality, 31, seemed to be in a great mood as she took several videos of her time on the island. “Hawaii bitch,” she said to the camera while she was in the car with her friends playing music.

The brunette babe continued to show her followers the beautiful scenery including the beaches of Kauai, mountains, waterfalls and more. “We are literally chasing waterfalls,” she said in one clip. *Cue TLC stat.*

“We are dead ass in the jungle. Oh my God, it’s beautiful out here,” she said while hiking. Unfortunately, Chanel didn’t bright the appropriate footwear as she almost tripped in the woods. Luckily, it seems like she was OK and was cracking up with her pals.

Not only is Chanel taking a break from reality, but she is also gearing up to release her a new song called “In The Clouds,” and clearly, she is excited for what’s to come. “’I keep my head in the clouds, and I’m not coming down noooo, don’t like the view from the ground, I keep my jewels in the crown, whoahhhhh,’” she captioned a preview of her new bop via Instagram on January 1. “Dropping this in #2020 along with A LOT more music! Album on the way! #CWC #InTheClouds #ComingSoon #StayTuned #NewMusic #WestCoastTakeOver2020.”

It’s refreshing to see the “Bass in the Trunk” rapper doing so well these days after she was criticized for posting a cute family photo on the ‘gram in December. One person wrote, “Holy Facetune Batman!” while another echoed, “How much makeup does he wear?” referring to her father. “It’s a Snapchat filter, relax,” she replied.

However, Chanel is ready to move past the drama — once and for all. “I’m trying to not give a f—k in 2020. Same way I didn’t give a f—k about posting a million recap pics of my year today, LMAO,” she wrote on January 1. “It was a great year. I bought a home, a new car, dropped a lot of new music, progressed a lot in my personal life — mentally and spiritually — and I managed to not have a Britney Spears meltdown and shave my head when s—t hit the fan.”

She added, “2019 was great and the most change in one year I’ve ever had! But I have a feeling 2020 will be my best year yet! Wishing all of you health, happiness and success in the new year! I hope this is the best decade yet for all of us! #2020.”

Way to have a positive attitude, girl! Now, go enjoy some fun in the sun.