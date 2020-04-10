Get a girl who can do both! Chanel West Coast took to Instagram to participate in the “Joe Exotic Challenge” on Thursday, April 9. Prior to getting down, the 31-year-old shared her go-to at-home workout routine. Now, that’s what we call a jack of all trades!

“I didn’t have any tiger print clothing, but I did have a small lion,” The Ridiculousness star captioned the video of her nailing the viral Tiger King challenge with her Pomeranian, Weezy. The brunette beauty twerked in a sheer cheetah print catsuit while sporting a cowboy hat. We have a feeling Joe Exotic himself would approve.

Hours before the rapper got silly on camera, she had her game face on to reveal her highly anticipated workout routine. “I just got the treadmill a few days ago,” she captioned the clip with laughing emoji as she struggled a little with the equipment. “Watch #WestCoastWorkouts now and subscribe to my channel! Youtube.com/chanelwestcoast.” The artist also had one of her tracks playing in the background, “Make Em Mad.”

As for Chanel’s workout regime, she starts with scissor kicks for one minute before transitioning to one minute of squats. She then goes into a series of donkey kicks to fire hydrants for another minute. Later in her routine, she steps onto her hot pink treadmill.

The MTV personality took her followers on a tour of her hot pink home gym on March 30. “All right, welcome to Gym West Coast,” the beauty said on her Instagram Story. “This is where I am going to start filming some nice little workouts for you guys.” The businesswoman added, “Pretty soon it’s going to be really cute!”

The “Black Roses” singer is clearly grinding to up her social media presence. The songstress definitely has a strong work ethic and previously told In Touch her haters “fuel” her drive for success. “So, it’s like you think you’re doing a disservice to this person. You think you’re hurting their feelings, but there’s a reason why this person is in the position for you to be leaving a comment on their page.” She continued, “It’s because they were the type of person that every time somebody did exactly what you’re doing, they progressed even more and worked harder.”