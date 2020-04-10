Back for an encore! Netflix announced its hit docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness will be returning for one last episode. “The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King aftershow hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12,” they shared via Twitter on Thursday, April 9.

The news came with a video of a shirtless Joel channeling his inner Joe Exotic. With a cowboy and animal print scarf, it looks like he is ready to give the people what they want. “Hi, I’m Joel McHale. There’s a documentary series on Netflix called Tiger King. I highly recommend watching all seven episodes,” he said in the clip. After he shared the big news, he revealed plans to talk to some of the familiar faces from the show and “see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series.” He added, “It’s eye-opening and — hopefully — funny.”

Following the release of the limited series on March 20, Tiger King has become a household name with everyone binging the show while stuck in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary highlighted the bizarre life of the eccentric zookeeper and his rivalry with nemesis Carole Baskin. In September 2018, Joe was arrested for paying $3,000 in exchange for the murder of the animal rights activist. In April 2019, he was found guilty of 21 counts, including murder for hire and various counts of animal abuse and selling tigers without a federal permit. He was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.

The former presidential candidate made headlines once again after he filed a federal lawsuit against the FBI on March 17. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, he is seeking $94 million from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and others associated with the case. On March 19, the jailbird issued a call for a pardon from President Trump in a statement shared on Facebook. “This lawsuit has been filed in the name of justice, the Trump Administration must be made aware of the overreach, perjury, abuse of power and the failure to uphold the oath of their position which is truth and justice for all.”

With all that has transpired since filming, we can’t wait to see others involved in the series have to say.