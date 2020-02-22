Take a seat, haters. Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast took to her Instagram Story on Friday, February 21, to defend herself from online trolls after a selfie video rant she posted on Snapchat about Instagram “likes” start making rounds on Twitter. She explained those who now have a negative view about her because of what she said in the clip don’t really know who she is as a person.

“I know sometimes I may come off crazy but it’s because I am REAL and passionate. If anyone thinks negatively of me because of a few clips they’ve seen of me online, that’s fine with me,” the MTV star wrote in a text post on IG. “A few short moments do not define my life. I know who I am. I’m a good person with a loving heart who loves ALL people from every walk of life. I strive to spread love and positivity and putting an end to all racism. Sometimes I say things in a stressed or angry tone of voice, but my message always comes from the heart. Please know that [folded hands emoji] [sparkle heart emoji].”

Instagram

Chanel’s message seemed to be in direct response to the backlash she received after a selfie video she originally posted to Snapchat was recorded and then made the rounds on Twitter.

“So, something I realized is that being a friendly person makes less people f–k with you, especially being in this industry and the entertainment industry,” Chanel started her rant. “I am the most friendly motherf–ker ever. I just like people. I like everybody. Unless you give me a reason to not like you, I f–king like you. And if I follow you, I’ma like your pictures unless it’s like a really ugly, bad picture. Then maybe I won’t like it. For the most part, I f–king like everybody’s s–t and nobody likes my s–t. And I’m just like, ‘Bitch, I’m f–king famous on a million episodes of TV and you got way less followers than me and I’m liking your s–t and you don’t ever wanna like my s–t? Like, who the f–k do you think you are? You think I’m desperate because I’m friendly and like, liking your s–t? Cause ain’t nobody f–king desperate. I’m just being nice. So what would be nice if you could be nice back.”

Fans reshared the video with their commentary. “Is Chanel West Coast serious? LOL her delusion,” one fan wrote. “Is Chanel West Coast OK?!?!????????,” another tweeted. But it looks like she doesn’t really care what the haters have to say.