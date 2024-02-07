Céline Dion didn’t take the stage at the 2024 Grammys to perform, but she still reminded fans of her vocal chops in an impromptu duet with fellow singer Sonyae Elise backstage.

The Queen of Power Ballads, 55, appeared in a video on Sonyae’s Instagram on Tuesday, February 6, where the two songstresses harmonized and took turns ad-libbing as they crooned the line, “Ain’t no telling the world.”

“Highlights of an ICONIC night,” Sonyae, 36, captioned the video, which included other memorable moments from her night at the Grammy Awards.

Céline, who has been battling stiff person syndrome (SPS) for more than a year, made a surprise appearance at the awards show on Sunday, February 4, to present the Album of the Year Award, which went to Taylor Swift. Before announcing Taylor, 34, as the winner, the “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker expressed how grateful she was to be there.

“When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world,” she said. “And now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy award that two legends Diana Ross and Sting presented to me 27 years ago.”

SPS is a rare and progressive neurological disorder that causes stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs. Other symptoms include an increased sensitivity to noise, touch and emotional distress, all of which can cause muscle spasms. SPS can lead to a patient becoming too disabled to move, and it can cause more frequent falls.

Céline revealed her diagnosis in December 2022, announcing via Instagram that she had been “dealing with problems with my health for a long time” and needed to cancel and reschedule some of her tour dates at the time.

Though a source told Life & Style in October 2023 that Céline seemed to “finally have things under control” with her illness, her sister, Claudette Dion, told 7 Jours in December that the singer had “lost control of her muscles.”

Despite the setbacks in her health, Céline knew she wanted to get back on stage as soon as she could, a source told Life & Style in January.

“Some days are harder than others, but Céline’s being extremely positive,” the insider said. “Céline isn’t sitting around moping, that will never be her style. She’s holding out hope that she’ll recover and even perform again. Her resilience is remarkable.”