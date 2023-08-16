More than six months after Celine Dion revealed her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, her sister Claudette is sharing sad news: There has been no improvement in the 55-year-old singer’s health. “We can’t find any medicine that works,” Claudette says. “But having hope is important.” Claudette reveals another sister, Linda, has moved into the Grammy winner’s Las Vegas home to help with her care. “I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her, and Linda tells me that Celine is working hard. She’s listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible.”

Stiff person syndrome (SPS) is a progressive neurological disorder. Symptoms may include stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs, as well as greater sensitivity to noise, touch and emotional distress. Some people may become too disabled to walk or move, and there is no cure. “It broke Celine’s heart to have to say goodbye to her fans,” a source tells In Touch, “but she intends to fight this with everything she’s got. She’s so brave.”