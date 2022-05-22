Roll Out the Red Carpet! Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italy Wedding Is Filled With Celeb Guests

Star-studded affair! Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker got married again – but this time in an elegant Italian wedding ceremony surrounded by their closest friends and family.

The lovebirds said “I do” for the third time at Castello Brown, a 15th century fortress turned museum, on Sunday, May 22.

This grand event comes just one week after the Poosh founder and her rocker husband were legally wed in a private ceremony at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse on May 15, which was attended by only his father, Randy Barker, and her maternal grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan touched down in Portofino, Italy, on Friday, May 20, and were seen gallivanting around the village all weekend – including a joy ride on the Dolce & Gabbana yacht on Saturday, May 21 – as they prepared for the wedding of the year.

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian was seen with daughter North West – whom Kim shares with ex Kanye West – and Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick, out for a gelato stroll, while younger sister Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster – whom she shares with Travis Scott – looked picture perfect in coordinating outfits. Khloé Kardashian left her daughter, True Thompson, at home in California with ex Tristan Thompson on daddy duty as she attended the wedding child-free.

The Blink-182 drummer – who shares kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – and his wife hosted a pre-ceremony lunch to welcome their guests Saturday afternoon. Longtime pals Stephanie Shepherd and Simon Huck were spotted in attendance, while other celebs had yet to arrive in the European country.

Stars, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as well as Travis’ bandmate Mark Hoppus and his wife Skye Hoppus, continued to swarm Portofino throughout the weekend leading up to the nuptials. However, there was one man who was noticeably absent from the affair: Kourtney’s ex and the father of her three children, Scott Disick.

“He wouldn’t go even if he was invited,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in November 2021. “Seeing Kourtney walk down the aisle would feel like a dagger in the heart … He’d rather not be there.”

