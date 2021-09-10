Honesty hour! Addison Rae had a savage response when asked if she thought pal Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were “destined to be together.”

“No,” the TikTok star, 20, bluntly responded to host Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, September 9.

That being said, Addison shied away when asked if she was “surprised” about Younes Bendjima leaking an alleged DM from Scott, 38, that showed him shading Kourtney’s PDA-packed trip to Italy with her boyfriend, Travis Barker.

“I feel like this is not my question to answer,” Addison explained before bursting into laughter.

On August 30, Younes, 28, posted the alleged Instagram exchange between him and Scott with the caption, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote along with sending a photo of Kourtney, 42, straddling Travis, 45, on a boat during their European vacation. The alleged screenshot showed Scott and Younes do not follow each other on the platform.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” the French boxer responded.

Although Scott and Kourtney split in 2015 after nearly a decade together, they have remained close friends and coparents over the years while raising their three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians costars have been “secretly clashing for a while” amid her romance with Travis, an insider told Life & Style on September 2.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the source explained at the time. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

The alleged DM was also the “straw that broke the camel’s back” for Scott and girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin’s relationship, a separate insider told Life & Style. The 20-year-old model “dumped” the “heartbroken” reality TV dad amid the drama.

Scott is “desperately trying to win her back,” divulged the second source, but Amelia’s friends “are warning” her “not to fall for his pleas.” In addition, the California native’s mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, is “unimpressed by Scott’s behavior” and feels that her daughter “deserves better.”