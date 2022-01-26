Courtesy of Chloe Ferry/Instagram

Awkward! Fans are calling out Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry for what appears to be a major Photoshop fail.

“Wearing @ferry.body,” the reality TV star, 26, captioned a sexy lingerie selfie via Instagram. While several fans praised Chloe’s “stunning” post, others accused her of editing the picture. “You forgot about the reflection, extremely warped!” one user commented.

“Why do you edit your face when you have so much plastic surgery?” added another. “Photoshop in the background … editing,” a third person wrote, while a fourth chimed in, “I think girls would respect you more if you didn’t warp your body on Photoshop and posted a real photo.”

Clearly, Chloe was unbothered by the comments, as she didn’t reply to any of the Photoshop accusations!

However, over the years, the U.K. native has been totally transparent about her experience with plastic surgery, including her decision to stop going under the knife for good. “I’m in a new chapter of my life. I want to be taken more seriously,” Chloe told Closer U.K. in April 2021.

“As soon as I started on the show in 2015, I was obsessed with surgery. When I met Charlotte and seen her lips I was like ‘I NEED THEM!’ and now, I’ve had the most work done out of the cast,” she continued, referring to Geordie Shore costar Charlotte Crosby.

“For the first time in ages, I’m really happy with the way I look. I feel that I look good, and I really don’t think I will get any more surgery — I feel done with that now,” Chloe added.

According to multiple outlets, Chloe’s plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery procedures include Botox, an eyebrow lift, two nose jobs, lip filler, liposuction, two boob jobs and a butt lift. The MTV personality also got veneers.

In 2018, she posted about her second boob job via Instagram. “Feeling so confident on holiday having my breast surgery with @lbps54 honestly can’t believe how light these implants are @blite_implants_uk,” she wrote at the time.

As for the cost, Chloe reportedly spent more than $65,000 on plastic surgery, with $35,000 accounting for her new teeth alone.