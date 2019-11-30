Leaning on her man! Former America’s Got Talent star Gabrielle Union took to Instagram on Friday, November 29, to share a sweet photo taken during a tender moment between her and Dwyane Wade in the midst of the drama surrounding her after she was reportedly fired from the hit NBC reality contest show.

“Lord, you KNOW I’m tryin’ [sic] … whew and breathe,” the 47-year-old wrote, adding a woozy face emoji. “Support is everything,” she continued, adding a red heart emoji and tagging Dwyane. In the picture, Gabrielle leaned back against her husband’s chest with her eyes closed as the 37-year-old gently kissed her on her forehead.

The couples’ famous friends flooded the comments to show their support for the Bring It On alum. “Love u [sic],” La La Anthony wrote, with three red heart emojis. “Sending you love and support🙏🏾❤️,” Beyoncé‘s mom, Tina Knowles, wrote with a prayer hands emoji and a red heart emoji.

Although Gabrielle has yet to publicly address her reported firing from AGT, her post seemed to hint at all of the drama surrounding the alleged decision to not bring her back as a judge next season. On November 26, Variety reported an incident that happened during Season 14 when Jay Leno appeared as a guest judge — and it may have had something to do with Gabrielle’s contract not being renewed.

According to the outlet, the comedian made a culturally offensive remark about AGT star Simon Cowell’s dogs. The 69-year-old allegedly said the pups could be found “on the menu at a Korean restaurant.” Gabrielle, 47, wanted to go to human resources to flag the racially insensitive joke. But multiple sources told Variety that it never was actually brought to HR’s attention. The joke was ultimately cut from the AGT episode, which aired on August 6.

Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In the days following the reports, many celebrities have praised Gabrielle for standing up for what she believes in — including her NBA star hubby.

“‘Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t.’ Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show,” he wrote on Twitter on November 27. “So when I got the news that my wife was being fired — my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture. As proud as I [was] of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. So [cheers] to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world‼️”