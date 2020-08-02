Congratulations are in order for Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. The couple welcomed baby No. 1 on Friday, July 31.

“Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!” the 36-year-old gushed on Instagram alongside a photo of both mom and dad holding their newborn’s hand on August 2. “Everyone is safe and healthy.”

Nikki has been keeping fans in the loop with pregnancy updates ever since she revealed she was expecting in January. “I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life.” In addition, the Total Bellas star got to share the experience with her sister, Brie Bella, who welcomed baby No. 2 on Saturday, August 1.

While Nikki is usually open about her personal life, she kept the sex of the baby a secret until June when a gender reveal party episode aired on the season finale of Total Bellas. “Can’t wait for our little boy to arrive in August!” she wrote on Instagram afterward.

Nikki previously admitted to Life & Style the Dancing With the Stars pro wanted a girl since he’s always connected best with women because of dancing. However, now, the duo couldn’t seem happier about the fact they had a son.

“You truly will be his role model and hero,” Nikki shared on Instagram in honor of Artem’s first Father’s Day. “I can’t wait to watch you both fish from a far, dance, have him wrestle and pin you (he’ll learn that from Mommy LOL) speak Russian, build things, cook together and just be father and son.”

Now that the newly minted parents welcomed their baby boy, it’s quite possible they may resume wedding planning again. “When I got engaged, the one thing I would have loved to do was the wedding planning,” Nikki exclusively told Life & Style in April. “But I was so shocked when I found out I got pregnant.”

The wrestler and the professional dancer got engaged in November 2019, but kept the news a secret until January 2020. “I found out literally like less than two weeks later or two weeks later, and it just rocked us,” Nikki explained about the pregnancy news. “I told Artem, I was like, ‘Artem, we have this baby, we can not do wedding planning because I just need to wrap my head around, like, I’m going to be a mom in less than nine months!'”

At least now their baby can be part of their special day!