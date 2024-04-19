Tinseltown is the place to see stars — but a slew of celebrities say they have stars in their eyes from real-life UFO and alien encounters and insist something wicked this way comes.

From A-listers who claim they’ve been poked and prodded by extraterrestrials to those who wonder whether they saw what they saw, In Touch rounds up a dozen Hollywood heavyweights who have come forward with their otherworldly beliefs and close encounters of the third kind.