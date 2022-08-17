Finding happiness. Demi Lovato is “happier” than ever in her new relationship with Jute$, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Demi’s happier than she’s been in a long time,” the insider shares. “Jute$ makes her smile like no one else. She says his happiness is infectious. She doesn’t want to rush things, but that’s super difficult for her because she falls hard and she’s definitely into him.”

After noting the new couple “got to know each other on her ‘Substance’ recording,” they say that the pair “just hit it off.”

“Jute$ is a free spirit and very chill and that speaks to Demi,” the source adds. “He’s no drama and that’s exactly what she needs right now. Who knows where this romance is headed, but it’s new and exciting.”

The insider concluded, “They’re both just living in the moment right now and having fun.”

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Demi, 29, and Jute$ first sparked relationship rumors in January when fans noticed they shared a flirty interaction on Instagram. In screengrabs shared on Twitter, Jute$ wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “Hey, I’ve been quiet on here lately. I’ve been working on an EP that’s gonna absolutely rip.” The “Confident” singer replied in the comments, “That’s not all you’ve been working on,” including a smiling, blushing emoji, wide curious eyes and a handwriting emoji.

Then on July 24, Jute$ shared a series of vacation photos from a tropical getaway. One snap showed him sitting next to Demi with his arm around her as they sat aboard a boat with friends. In response to a photo of Jute$ in their pool gazing out at the ocean, she replied, “The 4th pic is us forever missing our (constant) lattes from Dewa and remembering all the glow worms that never showed up for us.”

Additionally, Demi has been a constant supporter of Jute$’s music career and his sobriety journey on social media.

The Camp Rock actress responded to a July 27 post where he wrote about catching COVID-19, marking 100 days sober and how his EP “drops in a week and a day and I’m really excited to start this new chapter … it’s a good one.” Demi responded by telling him, “1. Hollywood Hillbilly is a smash 2. Feel better asap and 3.100 days is such an accomplishment. I’m so proud.” In return, Jute$ replied by calling the “Get Back” singer “the sweetest ever.”

Demi and Jute$’s flirtations have also taken place in real life. They were recently spotted holding hands following a dinner together in New York City on August 16, confirming their romance.