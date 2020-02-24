Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and More Celebs Came Out to Say a Final Goodbye to Kobe Bryant at His Memorial

They came to say goodbye. Lots of stars and celebrities showed up for Kobe Bryant‘s memorial on February 24 in a true testament to all the lives he touched while the basketball superstar was still alive.

Both Kobe and his daughter Gianna, are being honored in a ceremony at the Staples Center on Monday. The service was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and the celebrities quickly arrived to pay their respects to the athlete and his daughter, who tragically died in a private helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California. Jimmy Kimmel and WNBA star Diana Taurasi were just a few of the stars who showed up for the event first.

Shaquille O’Neal, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Lamar Odom, Magic Johnson, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, Michael Phelps, Queen Latifah, Alicia Keys, Paula Abdul, Snoop Dogg, Michael Jordan and Christina Aguilera all made appearances as well.

It was clear after his passing just how many other famous figures were impacted by Kobe’s death because the tributes to the Los Angeles Lakers player poured in. Hustlers star Cardi B simply wrote that the news was “unbelievable,” and Ciara wrote, “Rest in peace, angels,” on Twitter. The late Nispey Hussle‘s girlfriend, Lauren London, also shared some words after his passing, writing on Instagram, “Heart is heavy. There are no words. Just real conversations with God. Sending my heart to Vanessa [Bryant] and the family.”

Kobe left behind his wife, Vanessa, 37, and three other kids when he died. “I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words,” the late athlete’s wife wrote on Instagram on February 10. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone.” The post featured a video of her daughter laughing with a friend on the basketball court and she added, “I can’t process both at the same time.”

“It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me,” she continued. “It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live.”

Hopefully, seeing how many people miss Kobe and Gianna brings a small measure of comfort to the grieving wife and mother. Scroll through the gallery below to see who showed up to say a final goodbye to the father and daughter duo.