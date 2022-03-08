Casey Anthony’s mother, Cindy Anthony, spoke out in a new TV special about how difficult it was for her to go through the murder trial of Casey after the death of Cindy’s granddaughter, Caylee. Cindy, 63, talked with Crime Scene Confidential in a rare interview about the case that took place in 2008 with Alina Burroughs, a prosecution witness and crime scene investigator on the case, who said Cindy “went through hell and back” after the case and has “never been the same” since.

“I know you guys didn’t want to leave until you found every single [bone],” Cindy told Alina in a clip obtained by People. “It means a lot.”

AP/Shutterstock

The show focuses on crimes from an evidence perspective, bringing in Alina to show a side the public didn’t get to see during the highly publicized murder trial.

“I didn’t know how Cindy was going to react to me,” Alina said. “I mean, I was a prosecution witness, so she could’ve seen me as someone who wanted to lock her daughter up. But she was very gracious. And I think in some ways, the interview gave her some closure.”

Jurors ultimately found Casey not guilty in 2011 of murder, manslaughter and abuse charges for the Florida death of her daughter — but guilty on four counts of lying to police, two of which were dropped, and she was soon released from Orange County Jail in Florida.

Cindy and Casey’s father, George, shared what they remembered about those difficult moments in an October 2021 episode of The Dr. Oz Show. “Well, every evidence showed them that there was a small person or possibly an object in the back of her car that could resemble a child,” George said. “No there was not,” Cindy argued. “That’s the first time I ever heard that. I don’t want to argue with you.”

Casey, 35, was residing in Orlando, Florida, at the time of the trial. She now lives a low-profile life in West Palm Beach.

Crime Scene Confidential premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery.