Clint House is “100 percent open” to reaching out to Casey Anthony after she shared her side of the story about the disappearance of her daughter, Caylee Anthony, in the new Peacock documentary, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, he exclusively tells In Touch.

“At one point up until the filming of this documentary, I would’ve said, ‘No. No, I’m not gonna forgive you. I’m not gonna let you go on this one,’” House, 37, admits. “But as of what has transpired since the filming of this new docuseries, I am 100% open to talking to Casey.”

In the documentary, Anthony claimed oncamera that her father, George Anthony, and her brother, Lee Anthony, molested her, while she further alleged George also molested Caylee. At one point in the docuseries, Anthony accused George of being responsible for Caylee’s death, alleging that he staged Caylee’s drowning in order to cover up his alleged abuse of the toddler.

House says that he would “absolutely” speak to Anthony, 36, because he’s spent the past 15 years “talking to people in the media” about Caylee’s disappearance, though he has not had the opportunity to have similar conversations with Anthony.

While House – who lived with Anthony’s former boyfriend, Tony Lazzaro, at the time of Caylee’s disappearance – did not originally know about her alleged experiences with her father and brother, he says hearing her claims has made him consider reconnecting with her.

House also recalls the last time he spoke to Anthony, which was on July 3, 2008. Caylee went missing less than two weeks later on July 15, while her body was found on December 11.

“Tony went back to New York for the July 4th holiday and Casey was out at one of the clubs that I was promoting at the time,” he shares of his final interaction with Anthony. “She had come up to me and was like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’

After the two discussed where Tony was, they ended the conversation. “That was the last time I actually spoke to her, and I can remember that just because it was the July 4th weekend,” House explains. “I remember her saying about Tony going out of town. I remember talking to Tony about him saying that he was out of town.”

Both George and Lee have previously denied Anthony’s abuse allegations, though House previously told In Touch that he believes her claims should be investigated.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” he said of the allegations, revealing that he learned about the claims while participating in the Peacock docuseries. “And once they started kind of laying out everything, I had to stop the interview.”

House went on to explain that the allegations have made him look at Caylee’s disappearance differently.

“If any of these allegations are true, and if what she’s saying about George Anthony is true, then you have to think about the fact that Casey was abused by her father and then has the only human being in the world that actually loved her, taken away from her,” he said. “Then [she was] turned into the most hated person on the planet.”

Following a nearly two-month trial that took place between May and July 2011, Anthony was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of her daughter. However, the Florida resident was found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement. She was sentenced to serve four years in prison, though ultimately only spent three years behind bars and paid a $4,000 fine for lying to police.