Casey Anthony was eager to file an incident report when police arrived at O’Shea’s Irish Pub on Sunday, May 23, in newly released body cam footage.

“I got a drink thrown at me. This girl [Thelma Moya] has been harassing me for a while,” Anthony, 35, said in the never-before-seen footage released by TMZ on Thursday, June 3. “I’m still damp from the drink she threw at me. We had a verbal altercation outside. We dated the same person for a couple of years.”

Anthony went on to tell the officer that she and Moya were previously involved with a sergeant at the West Palm Beach Police Department. “She got upset that he had texted me, I let her know that he had, and she came inside and threw a drink at me,” the Florida resident said about the dispute that transpired over their ex. “I try not to make a big deal of things, but she has been a problem in my life for three years.”

Anthony said she changed her phone number and had also attempted to avoid run-ins with Moya to no avail. “I’m not trying to file a restraining order. I just want it to stop,” she explained, pointing out she never had grounds to file before.

In the previously released 911 call, Anthony was adamant about documenting the alleged dispute so she could take legal action, but only if needed. It appears Moya was just as upset over the incident as she also called police that evening after allegedly having a drink thrown in her face by Anthony, People reported.

Aside from this recent altercation, Anthony has been leading a mostly private life in the wake of her 2011 acquittal. In July of that year, jurors found her not guilty of murder, manslaughter and abuse charges following the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. She was, however, found guilty on four counts of lying to police, two of which were dropped. That same month, she was released from jail.

“Every time I see her face or hear her name, I get a pit in my stomach,” one male juror told People in May while reflecting on the notorious murder trial 10 years later, revealing the turmoil of it still lives with him to this day. “It all comes flooding back.”

True crime enthusiasts can learn more about Anthony’s case and time behind bars in the new Lifetime series Cellmate Secrets, which includes an interview with her former cellmate and friend, Robyn Adams. The first episode airs Friday, June 4.