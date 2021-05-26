Casey Anthony Had a ‘Panic Attack’ After Learning Her Daughter’s Remains Were Found, Cellmate Says

Casey Anthony’s former cellmate and friend Robyn Adams is speaking out about the very moment Anthony learned her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s remains were found in a chilling new Lifetime series premiering on Friday, June 4.

Adams heard officials notifying Anthony, 35, the Orange County Sherriff’s Office had located the toddler’s body following Caylee’s disappearance on June 16, 2008. Caylee’s skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the Anthony family’s house on December 11 of that year. “It was bad,” Adams shares in a teaser clip for the show titled Cellmate Secrets. “They took her to medical, because she couldn’t breathe. She was having an anxiety attack, a panic attack.”

AP/Shutterstock

Anthony and Adams first met behind bars in 2008 following Anthony’s arrest. They weren’t allowed to speak with each other, but Adams says they used “hand signals” to talk from their cell windows, in addition to writing secretive letters to each other.

“Apparently, I knew information that no one else knew,” Adams shares.

However, prison guard Silvia Hernandez says she felt Anthony’s reaction hinted at some feelings of guilt. “She didn’t act like a regular mother, where ‘oh they found my daughter and she’s dead?’—you know, crying, bawling. No, no her behavior at that time was like, ‘oh, s–t. I got caught,'” Hernandez claims.

Anthony’s trial took place from May to July 2011 and the six-week court case caught international attention following her not guilty plea.

After deliberations went on and on, jurors finally declared Anthony not guilty of murder, manslaughter and abuse charges, although she was found guilty on four counts of lying to police, two of which were dropped. Anthony was released from jail in July, but the case still haunts one juror to this day.

Shutterstock

“Every time I see her face or hear her name, I get a pit in my stomach,” the male juror told People while reflecting on the murder trial on May 21. “It all comes flooding back. I think about those pictures of the baby’s remains that they showed us in court. I remember Casey. I even remember the smell of the courtroom.”

“I think now if I were to do it over again, I’d push harder to convict her of one of the lesser charges like aggravated manslaughter,” he added.

Anthony recently made headlines again after she was allegedly involved in a bar fight with a woman “over an ex” they both had dated on May 23, but Anthony declined to press charges.