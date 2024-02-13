Bobbie Jean Carter’s ​cause of death has been determined to be from a fatal drug overdose, according to Florida’s Hillsborough County Medical Examiner via multiple outlets.

Bobbie died from intoxication of fentanyl and methamphetamine, and her death was ruled as accidental. ​The sister of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter was found unresponsive in her Florida home on December 23, 2023. She was 41 years old.

Nick, 44, broke his silence about the loss in a January 4, Instagram post, writing, “It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean. I am completely heartbroken.”

He added, “Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

Bobbie left behind a daughter, Bella, who was born in 2015. The child’s father’s identity was not made public, but family members revealed he was already dead when Bella’s mother passed.

Six months before her death, Bobbie Jean was arrested for fentanyl possession after she was originally busted for stealing items from a Florida Hobby Lobby store, In Touch confirmed in June 2023. She was taken to the Hernando County jail and charged with one count of retail theft and one count of possession of fentanyl.

Bobbie’s death was the latest tragedy for the Carter family involving drugs.

Her younger brother, Aaron, died at the age of 34 in November 2022 after he drowned in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California, home. In April 2023, the Los Angeles County Coroner released his final autopsy results, determining the singer used difluoroethane, a gas common in air spray cleaners, and the sedative alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, before getting in the bathtub.

The official cause of death was listed as drowning due to the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam and was ruled an accident.

The siblings lost their sister Leslie Carter to an overdose in 2012. Nick and Aaron’s twin, Angel Carter, are the only two surviving members of Robert and Jane Carter‘s five children.

Getty

Angel posted a tribute to Bobbie Jean on Instagram on December 24, 2023. “Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend,” she wrote. “Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what. Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at a young age.”

She continued, “I know why Leslie, Aaron and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life. We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement.”