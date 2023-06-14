Nick and Aaron Carter‘s sister Bobbie Jean Carter has been arrested in Florida for fentanyl possession after she was originally busted for stealing items from a Hobby Lobby store, In Touch has confirmed.

Bobbie Jean, 41, was being questioned by sheriff’s deputies in the store’s loss prevention office when she tossed a via under a desk containing what was later identified as the highly potent drug. A field test determined it was fentanyl, and she was taken to the Hernando County jail and charged with one count of retail theft and one count of possession of fentanyl.

As of publication, Bobbie Jean remains in jail and has not made her $500 bond.

Her younger brother, Aaron, died at the age of 34 in November 2022 after he drowned in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California, home. The Los Angeles County Coroner released his final autopsy results in April 2023, which determined the singer used difluoroethane, a gas common in air spray cleaners, and the sedative alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, before getting in the bathtub.

The drug combination left Aaron incapacitated, causing him to become submerged underwater. The official cause of death was listed as drowning due to the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam and was ruled accidental.

Nick, 43, paid tribute to his brother in a lengthy Instagram tribute, where the Backstreet Boys member called “addiction and mental health” the “real villain” of the tragic situation.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” Nick wrote on November 6, 2022. “I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

It was the second death among the five Carter children. Leslie Carter died on January 31, 2012, at the age of 25. She was found unresponsive in the shower of her father Robert’s New York home while on a visit. The House of Carters alum was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An incident report taken by police and a supplemental follow up said there were three prescription medications found at the scene: Olanzapine, used to treat schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, the muscle relaxant Cyclobenzaprine and Xanax. There were no visible signs of trauma. Her initial autopsy results were inconclusive and toxicology reports were not made public as that decision was placed at the discretion of her family.