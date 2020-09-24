A week after Cardi B filed for divorce from estranged husband Offset, the rapper revealed she has tons of options when it comes to her post-marital dating life — when and if she wants to explore them.

“I could date any man I want,” the 27-year-old told fans during a livestream on her new OnlyFans account on Wednesday, September 23. “My DMs are flooded. I don’t actually want to date nobody. I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy.”

The “WAP” artist also reiterated the breakup was her call — and that she did what she needed to do to protect herself and her future. “You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave,” Cardi explained to fans. “I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again … I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

Despite the divorce, the couple — who had been married for nearly three years at the timing of the filing — are maintaining a positive connection. “I don’t have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all,” Cardi noted about her ex, 28, with whom she shares daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. “I don’t have no hatred towards him. And I don’t wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me.”

The mom of one filed for divorce from the Migos member in Fulton County, Georgia, on September 15, according to online records. She called the union “irretrievably broken” and noted there are “no prospects for a reconciliation,” according to documents obtained by In Touch.

Though it’s clear Cardi feels secure in the aftermath of the split, an insider exclusively told In Touch her ex is having a more difficult time processing the situation. “Offset is trying to play it hard like he’s fine with it, but he’s not, he’s crushed, blindsided,” the source explained in the days following the breakup. “She’s done with him. She’s finally empowered, and she’s glad they never had the big wedding they were planning on.”