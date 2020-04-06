Cardi B Claps Back at Speculation She Had Coronavirus: You Can ‘Go to the Hospital for Other Problems’

Stopping the rumor mill! Cardi B clapped back at speculation she had coronavirus after being spotted at a California hospital on April 1. Haters accused the 27-year-old of using her celebrity status to have access to limited medical testing.

“[Go on] social media and see Cardi B at the hospital because she ‘thinks’ she has the [coronavirus] and getting the help she needs. I know celebs have advantages, but this is someone’s life,” one troll tweeted on Monday, April 6. In a now-deleted tweet, the rapper responded, writing, “Umm, I was literally throwing up everything I swallowed and lost 5 pounds in four days [due] to stomach issues NOT [BECAUSE] OF THE [CORONAVIRUS]. You can still go to the hospital for other problems, you know.”

Courtesy of Card B/Twitter

Cardi also addressed her recent health issues during an Instagram Live on April 2. “I’ve been very f–king sick these past five days … not corona,” she reiterated. “I have really bad stomach issues … I started throwing up … I took a pregnancy test [because] a bitch never f–king knows.” Although she is not pregnant, she said doctors advised her to drink “ginger tea.”

The beauty has been extremely outspoken since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. On March 10, the Hustlers star took to Instagram to rant about the rapid spread of COVID-19. “I don’t understand how this sh-t was in Wuhan, China, and now all of a sudden this sh-t is on mother f–king tour,” she said in the video clip. “Coronavirus! S–t is getting real!” she chanted, before her words quickly became the lyrics of the viral remix “Coronavirus” by DJ iMarkKeyz. “Yeah. Keep playing I’m deadass F–KIN’ SCARED. I’m stocking up on food,” she captioned her post.

While the mom of one has been social distancing, she has been keeping her fans in the loop and blessing their newsfeeds with some hilarious content. On March 20, day three of Cardi’s quarantine, she showed people how truly bored she was by running into a tower of blocks for the heck of it. She also has warned others about the severity of the current situation. On March 24, she stated, “The coronavirus is very much real.”

