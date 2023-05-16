There’s a good reason actress Candace Cameron Bure is so healthy, as she revealed she’s so disciplined in her eating habits that she hasn’t indulged in fast food in two decades.

The Fuller House alum, 47, made the admission in a May 15 Instagram Story. She wrote, “I haven’t eaten fast food except for In-N-Out in 20 years.” The burger joint based in Southern California is known as one of the “healthier” options, as it doesn’t use frozen meat and offers burgers with lettuce in place of traditional bread buns.

“Some days I wonder what a burger and fries is like from McDonalds or Burger King or Wendy’s or any of those other places I’ve never eaten at,” Candace told fans before asking, “Today is that day. Am I going to find out?” responding with a quick, “No!”

The Hallmark Channel star has particularly avoided Mexican fast-food restaurants, adding in another story, “And no, I’ve never had Taco Bell or anything similar. I don’t regret it. You can’t convince me otherwise.”

Candace has credited a healthy diet and exercise for enjoying the aging process.”I’ve loved getting older because you begin to appreciate the body more and more, and I love seeing what it can do at the age I’m at now,” she told Eating Well in January 2020.

“I’m in the best shape of my life in my 40s. I’m grateful for my body, which makes me want to continue to care for it well, specifically through the foods I eat, exercising and getting the rest I need,” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries alum added.

Candace revealed that she hits the gym four to five times a week and is constantly hydrating, keeping a 32-ounce water bottle with her throughout the day which she tries to refill at least once. She’s also a fan of intermittent fasting, waiting until late morning for her first meal.

For lunch and dinner, Candace told the site she prefers whole grains, greens and veggies with a lean protein such as seafood or chicken. Snacks consist of almonds, vegetables or fresh fruit.

The Christmas movie queen told People in 2021 that she eats a “very plant and grain-based diet,” while rarely indulging in dairy and eliminating sugar from her diet. No wonder she hasn’t tried fast food in 20 years.