Unhealthy backlash! Gwyneth Paltrow was slammed by fans for following a restrictive diet, which they claimed resembled an eating disorder.

On Tuesday, March 14, Dear Media shared a video via its TikTok account of Gwyneth’s interview with the outlet, which was captioned, “Gwyneth Paltrow shares her daily wellness routine on The Art Of Being Well, listen now.”

“I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast,” the Avengers: Endgame actress, 50, said. “I usually eat something [at] about 12. And in the morning, I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot the days [sic].”

She continued to describe her exercise and diet, “[I] try to do one hour of movement, so I’ll either take a walk, or I’ll do Pilates, or I’ll do my [fitness entrepreneur] Tracy Anderson. I dry brush, and I get in the sauna. So, I do my infrared sauna for 30 minutes. And then, for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to Paleo. So, lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

In response to the Goop founder’s comments, countless fans weighed in on her meal intake, alleging that she was encouraging a dangerous lifestyle.

“Is starving wellness?” one TikTok user wrote. “Bone broth is not a meal,” another added, whereas a separate user sarcastically chimed in, “I take two really big gulps of air, like, twice every hour and am like so satisfied all day.”

The backlash didn’t stop on TikTok. More of Gwyneth’s followers commented on her most recent Instagram video from that day, which announced her latest episode of “The Goop Podcast” with actress Kerry Washington.

“Calling an eating disorder a wellness plan is so damaging,” one person wrote, adding, “Makes me sad for you, but also extremely concerned for the people who will feel inspired to starve themselves the same way. Words hold power.”

Another Instagram user also accused the Golden Globe Award winner of “glorifying disordered eating” and encouraged her to “address this and the young men and woman you have exposed these negative behaviors to [sic]!”

This wasn’t the first time Gwyneth has opened up about her nutrition habits, as she is known for following strict diets. In August 2021, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star revealed that she broke her health regimen when she took a trip to Italy.

“I had wine and pasta and dairy and everything that I’m not supposed to have, and it was great. And I’ve never been happier. So that’s that,” she explained, adding that she still thinks it’s possible to eat in a “pretty clean way” while traveling.

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa & Associated Disorders (ANAD) website or call their hotline at (888)-375-7767 to get help.