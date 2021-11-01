Candace Cameron Bure, her husband and two adult kids dressed to impress when they attended a wedding in Los Angeles over the weekend. Unfortunately, the actress is taking heat over their attire and being accused of trying to overshadow the bride.

The Fuller House alum, 45, and her look-alike daughter, Natasha, 23, twinned in stunning bright red strapless dresses with fitted bodices and figure-hugging wrap skirts. The former The View panelist’s husband, retired NHL player Valeri Bure, and the couple’s son, Lev, wore formal suits and black leather dress shoes, but went without socks, which was quite noticeable with the cut of their pants.

Candace was proud of how sharp her family looked, captioning the October 30 Instagram photo, “Wedding season and I am HERE FOR IT!!! Mama gets another family pic (minus Maks who’s away at college).” But her followers were quick to chime in with criticism of their attire.

“Supposed to avoid red at weddings. It’s a power color and steals the spotlight from the bride,” one user wrote, and Candace responded, “Different style rules in Los Angeles.”

Another fan told the actress, “While I absolutely love the red, it’s my favorite color, it’s considered a no-no at weddings, along with white.” The mom of three wrote back, “Anything goes in L.A. There were 4 women wearing red dresses to the wedding.”

One person was questioning Candace’s family’s wardrobe selection for the wedding and wondered, “What would you say the dress code is if you want your guests to dress like this?” She replied, “This wedding was black tie. But Los Angeles is warm weather and a casual city, so anything goes.”

Candace stopped using the “it’s L.A.” excuse and began to use “European style” when it came to defending her husband, 45 and son, 21, and their decision to not wear socks with their formalwear. “What’s with the guys not wearing socks?” a user asked, and Candace explained, “This is how most stylish men in Europe wear their suit in warm weather.” But then, she continued to stand her ground.

“The no sock look is a no for me,” a follower commented, and Candace responded, “Thanks for letting us know!” Another user added, “The no sock thing is very unattractive,” to which the TV host fired back, “Comments like this are unattractive. People enjoy style in different ways. It’s not always necessary to share your opinion.”

When a fan commented, “I don’t get why guys don’t wear socks with a suit. It doesn’t look good,” Candace clapped back, “In your opinion.” As defiant as the former Full House star was about their outfits, don’t expect any socks or subdued colors from the Cameron-Bure family when it comes to weddings any time soon.